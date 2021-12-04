Technology iQOO Neo6's specifications leaked via Google Play Console listing

iQOO Neo6 appears on Google Play Console

iQOO is reportedly working on a new Neo6 smartphone. In the latest development, an alleged Google Play Console listing of the handset has been leaked, revealing the front design and some specifications. As per the listing, it will come with the model number, V2154A, a curved display with Full-HD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB/256GB configuration, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

iQOO Neo6 will be the company's next Neo-series smartphone and will come as a successor to the Neo5. The Google Play Console listing reveals its key specifications and suggests an imminent launch. Its India arrival, however, is not clear as the predecessor, Neo5 has not debuted here. The photo leaked via the listing also confirms a premium design.

The iQOO Neo6 will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit. The device is expected to be offered with a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 398ppi.

The triple rear cameras on iQOO Neo6 may include a 48MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will get a 16MP selfie snapper.

The iQOO Neo6 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OriginOS or Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 4,400mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

At present, the official pricing and availability details of iQOO Neo6 are unknown. However, going by its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 30,000.