Technology Confirmed: Xiaomi 12 to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Confirmed: Xiaomi 12 to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 06:29 pm

Xiaomi 12 to be world's first phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Xiaomi is expected to debut the Xiaomi 12 in the coming days. Following the launch of Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi has announced that the handset will be the world's first phone to be powered by the chipset. The handset is said to have entered mass production. Rumored highlights of the smartphone include a 6.8-inch display and triple rear cameras.

Twitter Post Here is the official announcement

Powered by the most powerful @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, stay tuned for our upcoming flagship #Xiaomi12! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/zSSx6SIslW — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2021

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 12 is reportedly set to make a world debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will be the tech brand's latest flagship handset. Its other top-end specifications include a 120Hz screen, 120W fast-charging support, and MIUI 13. Qualcomm has also announced the list of companies that will introduce phones with the new processor.

Details Everything about Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset offers a slew of technological firsts and builds over the power and performance of the Snapdragon 888+ processor. It is manufactured using the 4nm process on Armv9 architecture. The chipset is claimed to deliver up to 20% better performance and up to 30% higher power efficiency than Snapdragon 888. An improved AI experience and pro-level photography are also promised.

Design and display Xiaomi 12 will provide a pixel density of 514ppi

As far as its specifications are concerned, Xiaomi 12 will feature a ceramic built, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is said to have a large camera unit. The device may bear a 6.8-inch QHD (1400x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 514ppi.

Information A 50MP main camera is expected

The Xiaomi 12 will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. Up front, there could be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals It will run on Android 12

The Xiaomi 12 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12: Pricing and availability

Considering the top-of-the-line specifications, Xiaomi 12 is expected to cost around Rs. 70,000. However, the official pricing and availability information will be announced at the time of launch, which is likely to happen this month.