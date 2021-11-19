Samsung S22 Ultra spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 2200 processor

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra spotted on Geekbench platform

Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S22 series on February 8. The line-up will include the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models. In the latest development, the top-end S22 Ultra, with model number SM-S908B, has been spotted on Geekbench platform. As per the listing, the device will come with an Exynos 2200 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and Android 12 support.

Geekbench is a popular benchmarking platform used to determine a processor's performance. As compared to the current-generation Exynos 2100 in Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Exynos 2200 has achieved a lower single-core score but a higher multi-core score. It has also beaten Google Tensor's multi-core performance by a considerable margin. However, the chipset trails Apple's latest A15 Bionic processor in terms of performance scores.

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core and then generates an aggregate result. The faster a chipset performs the actions, the higher is its score. The Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos 2200 SoC has achieved a single-core score of 691 and a multi-core score of 3,167.

The phone will have a 120Hz QHD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a boxy look with a dedicated S Pen slot, a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup.

It will boast a 108MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to sport a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope sensor with 10x optical zoom. Up front, there will be a 32MP or 40MP selfie camera.

It will boot One UI 4 based on Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will draw power from an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 898 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based One UI 4 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be announced at the time of the launch, which is said to take place on February 8. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 85,000.