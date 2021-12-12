Technology Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tipped to cost Rs. 89,000

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tipped to cost Rs. 89,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 04:25 pm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Samsung is expected to launch its S8 range of tablets at the beginning of 2022. In the latest development, a Korean tipster has leaked the specifications and price of the top-tier Tab S8 Ultra model. As per the leak, it will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 14.6-inch display, a thin body and will cost KRW 1.39 million (roughly Rs. 89,000).

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be Samsung's most advanced tablet to date and will take on Apple's latest iPad Pro models. It is also expected to be one of the first tablets to be powered by the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which will also back the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in some markets.

Design and display The tablet will weigh 640 grams

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a slim notch, thin bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a magnetic strip to hold the S Pen. The device will likely sport a 14.6-inch QHD+ (3200x1800 pixels) Super AMOLED screen. It is rumored to measure at 325.8x207.9x5.4mm and weight 640 grams.

Information There will be a dual front camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will bear a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. Up front, it will get an 8MP main shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide snapper.

Internals It will boot Android 12 OS

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 12,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

According to the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will carry a starting price-tag of KRW 1.39 million (roughly Rs. 89,000). However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch early next year.