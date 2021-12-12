OnePlus suspends buggy OxygenOS 12 update for 9 series
OnePlus has suspended the roll out of Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for its 9 and 9 Pro smartphones which was released earlier this week. According to early adopters, the update has a slew of issues including crashing menus, bad animations, inconsistent performance, slower Wi-Fi speed, trouble with calls and broken auto-fill feature, among others. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
The major issues reported by OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users are believed to be arising after switching from OxygenOS to ColorOS codebase. Hence, various settings and features are not transitioning properly. The 9 and 9 Pro are the first OnePlus smartphones to have been upgraded from OxygenOS to the new OPPO-based operating system with Android 12 on top.
A bug-free update will be released soon: OnePlus
"We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible," OnePlus said in a statement to Android Police.
