Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 12:57 pm

OnePlus pulls OxygenOS 12 update for 9 and 9 Pro smartphones

OnePlus has suspended the roll out of Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for its 9 and 9 Pro smartphones which was released earlier this week. According to early adopters, the update has a slew of issues including crashing menus, bad animations, inconsistent performance, slower Wi-Fi speed, trouble with calls and broken auto-fill feature, among others. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The major issues reported by OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users are believed to be arising after switching from OxygenOS to ColorOS codebase. Hence, various settings and features are not transitioning properly. The 9 and 9 Pro are the first OnePlus smartphones to have been upgraded from OxygenOS to the new OPPO-based operating system with Android 12 on top.

"We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible," OnePlus said in a statement to Android Police.

Design and display The phones bear a 120Hz AMOLED screen

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen while the latter sports an IP68 rating and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. Both the devices offer a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information The duo gets a 16MP front camera

OnePlus 9 has a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. The Pro model offers a similar arrangement on the rear with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. Up front, they have a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals The handsets are backed by a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The 9 Pro also supports 50W wireless fast-charging. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.