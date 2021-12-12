Technology Redmi Note 11's global variant to get Snapdragon 680 chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 11:15 am

Redmi Note 11 4G to get Snapdragon 680 chipset

Xiaomi may launch the 4G version of its Redmi Note 11 smartphone in the global markets soon. In the latest development, The Pixel has shared a few details about the international variant. As per the report, the Note 11 4G will come with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, a slightly different design than the Chinese model, and a starting price-tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000).

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The pricing information of the Redmi Note 11 4G's global variant suggests that it will be cheaper than the Realme 9i, which will also be powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor. The leak also indicates that the international model will be different from the Chinese variant both in terms of design as well as hardware. It will debut in India in the coming months.

Design and display The phone has a fingerprint reader on the side

The China-specific Redmi Note 11 4G features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It measures 162x75.5x8.9mm and tips the scales at 181 grams.

Information There is a 50MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 4G offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It supports 18W fast-charging

The global variant of Redmi Note 11 4G will draw power from a Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The existing Chinese model runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The handset also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11 4G: Global pricing

The Redmi Note 11 4G is expected to be priced starting at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 4GB/64GB model. In China, it is priced starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,900).