Realme 9i's renders, specifications leaked; to feature Snapdragon 680 SoC

Published on Dec 08, 2021

Realme 9i will look similar to the Realme GT Neo 2

Realme is expected to launch its latest Realme 9i smartphone in the first half of 2022. Now, renders of the handset have surfaced online (via ThePixel.vn), revealing it to come with a design similar to the GT Neo 2 model. It is also leaked to offer a 90Hz display, a 50MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 680 chipset. Here's our roundup.

The Realme 9 line-up will arrive as a successor to the company's 8-series of smartphones and will include the 9i, 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+/Max models. As compared to the 8i, the upcoming 9i model will have a redesigned camera unit, a high refresh rate, and Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 680 4G processor. It will compete against other smartphones in the budget-range segment.

The Realme 9i will feature a punch-hole cut-out at the top-left corner, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset is likely to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module.

The Realme 9i will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

The Realme 9i is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9i will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place next year. However, considering the specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 12,000.