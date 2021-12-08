Technology TECNO India teases SPARK 8T; launch happening 'soon'

Dec 08, 2021

TECNO SPARK 8T teased for an imminent India launch

TECNO Mobile is preparing to launch the SPARK 8T smartphone in India. In the latest development, the company has shared a teaser of the handset, suggesting an imminent launch while also showcasing the side panel design. Expected highlights include a 6.52-inch screen, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Twitter Post A look at the Twitter post

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

TECNO SPARK 8T will be the latest addition to the SPARK 8 series of budget smartphones. The latest teaser shows off a metal frame and an attractive color, which will lure more customers in the Indian market. Its leaked specifications also suggest a sub-Rs. 10,000 price-figure, which could be another reason for a high demand among people looking for affordable models.

Design and display The device will likely sport an IPS LCD screen

The TECNO SPARK 8T is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will get a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The phone may bear a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 269ppi. A Blue color model has been showcased currently.

Information An 8MP front camera is rumored

The dual rear cameras on TECNO SPARK 8T will include a 64MP main shooter and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will run on Android 11

The TECNO SPARK 8T will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and will be equipped with a 6.000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information TECNO SPARK 8T: Pricing

At present, the official pricing information of TECNO SPARK 8T is unknown. However, going by its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 9,000.