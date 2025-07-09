Pakistan court bans 27 YouTube channels, including Imran Khan's 

A court in Islamabad has ordered the blocking of 27 YouTube channels, including those associated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan and journalist Arzoo Kazmi. The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah on a petition from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The FIA had started investigating these channels on June 2 and presented what it called "sufficient proof" of allegedly spreading "anti-state content" before the court.

Channel details List includes channels of several well-known journalists The banned channels include those of Haider Mehdi, Siddique Jan, Sabeeq Kazmi, Orya Maqbool Jan, Arzoo Kazmi, and Rana Uzair Speaks. Others are Sajid Gondal, Habib Akram, and Matiullah Jan. Asad Toor's channel is also on the list, along with Imran Riaz Khan's Naya Pakistan. Sabir Shakir's channel is also among the banned ones, along with Aftab Iqbal's Reel Entertainment TV.

Political impact Move comes amid complaints from Pakistani YouTubers The list also includes channels such as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Journalists Ahmad Noorani, Nazar Chohan, Moeed Pirzada, and Makhdoom Shahab ud Din are also on the list. The move comes amid complaints from Pakistani YouTubers about shadow bans or restricted reach of their content within Pakistan. Some content creators have even left Pakistan, continuing their work from abroad due to fears of arrest or enforced disappearances by Pakistan's deep state, India Today reported.