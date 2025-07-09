Pentagon provided private firms $2.4T to 'fund war, weapons': Report   

A new report, previewed by The Guardian, has revealed that the United States Department of Defense (DoD) spent most of its discretionary budget on private military contractors between 2020 and 2024. The study, conducted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and Brown University's Costs of War project, found that $2.4 trillion was funneled into these firms during this period. It has been described as a "continuing and massive transfer of wealth from taxpayers to fund war and weapons manufacturing."

Contractor earnings Military spending projected to cross $1 trillion mark annually The report also noted that the top five Pentagon contractors—Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman—were awarded $771 billion in contracts during this period. Private firms accounted for nearly 54% of the department's discretionary spending of $4.4 trillion over these years. The study further revealed that military spending is projected to cross the $1 trillion mark annually based on the current budget trajectory.

Spending surge Military spending nearly doubled since 2000 The report also highlighted that military spending has nearly doubled since 2000, with a 99% increase this century. This increase is attributed to continued spending on countering China as the US's main rival in the 21st century and record foreign arms transfers to Israel and Ukraine. The authors of the report also noted that "the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in September 2021 did not result in a peace dividend."

Budget escalation Biden, Trump have both escalated military budgets The report further stated that both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump have continued to escalate military budgets. This is in contrast to Trump's earlier statements about potentially cutting military spending. The spending bill pushed by Trump through Congress included a $157 billion boost for the Pentagon. This growth in spending will increasingly benefit firms in the "military tech" sector, such as SpaceX, Palantir, and Anduril, the report noted.