Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine for the first time
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested bilateral peace talks with Ukraine for the first time since the early days of the war in 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed readiness to discuss measures to stop attacks on civilian targets, though he did not directly respond to Putin's proposal.
Both leaders are under pressure from the US, which has threatened to withdraw support from ongoing peace efforts unless significant progress is achieved.
Ceasefire discussions
Putin and Zelensky express willingness for more ceasefires
Both Russia and Ukraine have said they are open to more ceasefires after a 30-hour Easter truce announced by Moscow.
However, each has blamed the other for breaking this temporary peace deal.
Ukraine will hold talks with the US and European countries in London on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said.
These are a continuation of last week's Paris meeting, where the US and European states explored ways to end the war that has been going on for over three years.
Diplomatic efforts
Upcoming talks in London follow Paris meeting
Speaking to a Russian state television reporter, Putin said fighting had restarted following the Easter ceasefire, which he unilaterally declared on Saturday.
He also stated that Moscow was ready for any peace initiative and anticipated the same from Kyiv.
"When the president said it was possible to discuss the issue of not striking civilian targets, including bilaterally, the president had in mind negotiations and discussions with the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was later quoted by Interfax as saying.
Firm position
Zelensky emphasizes Ukraine's stance on ceasefire
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine has kept on the table its offer to not hit civilian targets and is awaiting an unequivocal response from Moscow.
"We are ready for any conversation about how to achieve this."
The main agenda of the upcoming London talks is to push for an unconditional ceasefire, which would, in Zelenskyy's view, open the way to real and lasting peace.