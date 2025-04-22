What's the story

Pope Francis's funeral will take place on Saturday at 10:00am local time, the Vatican has confirmed.

The Vatican has also released the first picture of the Pope in an open coffin as the Secretary of State for the Vatican prays over him.

He died of a stroke and heart failure at the age of 88 on Monday.

Preparations for the late pontiff's funeral are underway, as the world prepares for an official farewell to him.