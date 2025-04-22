Pope Francis's funeral to take place on Saturday
What's the story
Pope Francis's funeral will take place on Saturday at 10:00am local time, the Vatican has confirmed.
The Vatican has also released the first picture of the Pope in an open coffin as the Secretary of State for the Vatican prays over him.
He died of a stroke and heart failure at the age of 88 on Monday.
Preparations for the late pontiff's funeral are underway, as the world prepares for an official farewell to him.
Planning
Cardinals to finalize funeral arrangements
Following his funeral, Italy will observe nine days of national mourning, after which the conclave—the process of selecting a new pope—will begin on May 5.
The Most Reverend Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the liturgy for the Argentinian pontiff's funeral.
Later, "the coffin of the Roman Pontiff will then be taken to St. Peter's Basilica and from there to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial," the Vatican said.
Health issues
Pope Francis's health struggles and death
During his papacy, Pope Francis frequently clashed with traditionalists and championed marginalized and poor sections of society.
Pope Francis spent five weeks in the hospital earlier this year due to double pneumonia.
He had returned to the Vatican nearly a month ago and seemed to be on the mend, even making a public appearance at St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.
Last wishes
Pope Francis's final wishes for burial
Breaking with tradition, Pope Francis said he wishes to be buried in Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary Major rather than St. Peter's Basilica.
"Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary," he said in his final testament.
He asked for a simple burial with just a tombstone inscription.