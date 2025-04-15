Chinese envoy claims Trump's press-secretary wore China-made dress; shares 'proof'
What's the story
Chinese envoy Zhang Zhishen has claimed that Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, wore a dress made in China amid the ongoing trade war between China and the United States.
Sharing a picture of the dress as alleged proof, he claimed that the lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product.
"Accusing China is business. Buying China is life," he wrote on X.
Public reaction
Social media users divided over Leavitt's dress
The online community has had varied reactions to Leavitt's outfit.
While some users are convinced the dress seen on Chinese websites is a copy, others have bashed her for donning Chinese products despite her public protest against them.
"Leavitt slams Made in China while rocking a Chinese-made dress, hypocrisy much? Tariffs hit hard, but her wardrobe says she's all for it."
Accusing China is business.— Zhang Zhisheng 张志昇 (@salahzhang) April 14, 2025
Buying China is life.
The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product. pic.twitter.com/SfPyM4M02Z
Trade relations
Chinese factory supplies merchandise for Trump's MAGA campaign
Meanwhile, a Chinese news outlet has reported that a factory in China has been supplying merchandise for Donald Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) campaign since 2016.
The China 24 report emphasized the paradox in China-US relations under the current Trump administration.
It also implied that business at such factories has flourished due to Trump's campaign activities.