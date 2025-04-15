What's the story

Chinese envoy Zhang Zhishen has claimed that Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, wore a dress made in China amid the ongoing trade war between China and the United States.

Sharing a picture of the dress as alleged proof, he claimed that the lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product.

"Accusing China is business. Buying China is life," he wrote on X.