What's the story

The 26% import tariff on Indian goods, introduced under US President Donald Trump's expansive trade agenda, officially came into effect today.

The tariff was announced during the "Make American Wealthy Again" event on April 3, where Trump slammed India's trade practices.

He said, "India very, very tough. The Prime Minister just left and is a great friend of mine, but you are not treating us right. They charge us 52% and we charge them almost nothing."