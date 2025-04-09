What's the story

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has assured that China is well-prepared to counteract the potential economic impacts of United States President Donald Trump's unprecedented 104% tariffs on all Chinese imports.

This comes after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Trump will impose an astounding 104% in levies across all Chinese imports starting Wednesday.

"Countries like China, who have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers, are making a mistake," Leavitt told reporters.