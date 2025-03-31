Foxconn has been running limited trials at its Bengaluru campus for the last few months.

These initial runs are aimed at testing the plant's ability to manufacture phones at scale while meeting Apple's high-quality standards.

Once these trials are successful, Foxconn will enter the 'revenue build' phase where phones will be readied for shipment, according to The Economic Times.

Shipments from this facility are critical for Foxconn's ambitious target.