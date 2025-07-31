The service will be discontinued on October 28

You won't be able to use Dropbox's password manager anymore

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:33 am Jul 31, 202511:33 am

What's the story

Dropbox has announced the discontinuation of its password management tool, Dropbox Passwords. The service will be phased out on October 28, with a transition period starting August 28. During this time, users will only be able to view their stored passwords through the mobile app or browser extension. New entries can't be added and autofill functionality will also be disabled during this period.