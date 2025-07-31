LOADING...
You won't be able to use Dropbox's password manager anymore

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 31, 2025
11:33 am
What's the story

Dropbox has announced the discontinuation of its password management tool, Dropbox Passwords. The service will be phased out on October 28, with a transition period starting August 28. During this time, users will only be able to view their stored passwords through the mobile app or browser extension. New entries can't be added and autofill functionality will also be disabled during this period.

Termination

Data saved on service will be permanently deleted

On September 11, the mobile app will stop working completely. By October 28, Dropbox Passwords will be fully terminated. This means users won't be able to add or access any information stored in the service. All data saved on Dropbox Passwords will be "permanently and securely deleted from our servers," according to a statement from the company.

Strategic shift

Dropbox Passwords was launched in 2020

Dropbox's decision to discontinue its password manager comes as part of a larger strategy. The company said it is focusing on improving other features in its "core product." To recall, Dropbox Passwords was launched in 2020 after the company's acquisition of password manager Valt in 2019.