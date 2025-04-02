What's the story

Swiss watchmaker, Vacheron Constantin, has unveiled its latest creation at the 2025 Watches and Wonder trade fair in Geneva.

The Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication is officially the most intricate mechanical wristwatch ever made.

This extraordinary timepiece boasts an unprecedented 41 "complications," or functions that go beyond basic time-telling, like a Gregorian calendar or moon phase display.