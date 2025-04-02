This is the world's most complicated wristwatch
What's the story
Swiss watchmaker, Vacheron Constantin, has unveiled its latest creation at the 2025 Watches and Wonder trade fair in Geneva.
The Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication is officially the most intricate mechanical wristwatch ever made.
This extraordinary timepiece boasts an unprecedented 41 "complications," or functions that go beyond basic time-telling, like a Gregorian calendar or moon phase display.
Design elements
Aesthetics and design of the wristwatch
The Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication boasts a minimalist front dial that gives it a contemporary vibe.
Its reverse side, with gray metallization and a subtle color palette, looks like a car dashboard gage.
The one-of-a-kind design includes 1,521 individual components and Vacheron Constantin is filing 13 patent applications to protect this masterpiece, seven of which relate to the chiming mechanism.
Technical details
A marvel of horological innovation
The wristwatch offers three distinct measures of time: a regular 24-hour-day, sidereal time, and solar day.
It also comes with astronomical functions that monitor the Sun's position, height, trajectory, and angle with respect to Earth's equator.
Plus, it has a rotating display with the zodiac's 13 constellations that can be set to indicate when those stars will next appear in the sky.
Craftsmanship
A testament to Vacheron Constantin's craftsmanship
The record-breaking wristwatch took eight years to create and is described by Vacheron Constantin as a "masterpiece of innovation."
The single-model watch's case is made from 18-karat white gold and contains over 200 jewels, including several sapphire disks.
Founded in 1755 and now owned by luxury conglomerate Richemont, Vacheron Constantin also holds the record for the most complicated pocket watch.