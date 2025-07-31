Skechers now lets you hide AirTags in your kids' shoes

Skechers has launched a new line of sneakers for kids, featuring a hidden compartment for Apple AirTags . The innovative design is part of the company's Find My Skechers collection and comes in various styles and colors. The shoes are available in sizes for toddlers up to eight-year-olds, making them a versatile option for parents looking to keep track of their little ones.

Design The compartment is embedded in a cushioned midsole The new sneakers come with a plastic compartment embedded in the cushioned midsole, which can hold an AirTag without interfering with its wireless communications. This compartment is hidden under the shoe's insole and a fabric web liner, providing a discreet yet effective way to keep track of kids. Plus, it comes with a lid that is screwed into place, preventing tampering by curious little hands.

Covert tracking The shoes look like any other Skechers sneaker The new line of sneakers doesn't feature any branding that would hint at the presence of an AirTag. This makes them look like any other sneaker from Skechers, providing a discreet way for parents to keep tabs on their kids. The company has also designed these shoes with safety in mind, keeping toddlers who are still learning not to put things in their mouths safe from the small size of an AirTag.