Skechers now lets you hide AirTags in your kids' shoes
What's the story
Skechers has launched a new line of sneakers for kids, featuring a hidden compartment for Apple AirTags. The innovative design is part of the company's Find My Skechers collection and comes in various styles and colors. The shoes are available in sizes for toddlers up to eight-year-olds, making them a versatile option for parents looking to keep track of their little ones.
Design
The compartment is embedded in a cushioned midsole
The new sneakers come with a plastic compartment embedded in the cushioned midsole, which can hold an AirTag without interfering with its wireless communications. This compartment is hidden under the shoe's insole and a fabric web liner, providing a discreet yet effective way to keep track of kids. Plus, it comes with a lid that is screwed into place, preventing tampering by curious little hands.
Covert tracking
The shoes look like any other Skechers sneaker
The new line of sneakers doesn't feature any branding that would hint at the presence of an AirTag. This makes them look like any other sneaker from Skechers, providing a discreet way for parents to keep tabs on their kids. The company has also designed these shoes with safety in mind, keeping toddlers who are still learning not to put things in their mouths safe from the small size of an AirTag.
Peace
A practical solution for tracking kids
The introduction of these sneakers highlights Skechers's response to parents' concerns over their children's safety and whereabouts. The innovative design provides a practical solution for tracking kids without compromising on style or comfort. While Apple doesn't officially endorse AirTags as a tool for tracking people, many parents have been using them to keep an eye on their kids with the help of various accessories like bracelets and pins.