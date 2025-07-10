iPhone 17 Air to arrive in these 4 color options
What's the story
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is likely to be offered in four color options: Black, Silver, Light Gold, and Light Blue. The information comes from leaker Majin Bu, who confirmed the new lighter blue shade after a post by the Weibo account Fixed Focus Digital. The hue is said to be similar to the Sky Blue finish of the latest MacBook Air. However, it remains unclear if Apple will use these names for marketing purposes.
Device features
The device will offer a single rear camera
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple's thinnest phone yet, with a thickness of less than 6mm. This may compromise some features on the device compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models. The compromises could include a single rear camera, a single speaker, an A19 chip or a slightly toned-down version of the A19 Pro chip, and a smaller battery. The device is expected to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display, MagSafe support, and 12GB RAM.
Launch details
Apple to unveil the iPhone 17 Air in September
Apple may unveil the iPhone 17 Air in September. The device has been part of reports for a while now, with many expecting it to replace last year's Plus model. Despite Majin Bu's mixed track record with Apple rumors, he was recently correct about iPadOS 26 introducing a Mac-like menu bar. This gives some credence to his latest claim about the color options for the upcoming iPhone model.