The phone will have a new Light Blue shade

iPhone 17 Air to arrive in these 4 color options

By Akash Pandey 06:38 pm Jul 10, 202506:38 pm

What's the story

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is likely to be offered in four color options: Black, Silver, Light Gold, and Light Blue. The information comes from leaker Majin Bu, who confirmed the new lighter blue shade after a post by the Weibo account Fixed Focus Digital. The hue is said to be similar to the Sky Blue finish of the latest MacBook Air. However, it remains unclear if Apple will use these names for marketing purposes.