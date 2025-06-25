Apple iPhone 17 Pro to debut with these camera features

The iPhone 17 Pro is said to get a major upgrade in its telephoto camera, bringing it up to a 48MP sensor. This would mean that all three rear cameras on the device would have a resolution of 48MP, resulting in sharper images and possibly better zoom capabilities. Another expected feature is multi-camera video recording, which would let users record videos with multiple lenses at once for more flexibility.

Aesthetic updates

Higher-resolution front camera, redesigned rear camera module

The front camera of the iPhone 17 Pro is also said to get a major upgrade, with Apple doubling the resolution of its TrueDepth selfie camera from 12MP to 24MP. This could greatly improve selfie and video call quality, especially in low-light conditions. The rear camera module is also likely to be redesigned, possibly replacing the current "bump" with a new layout that runs across the width of the phone like a bar or "island."