Shai Hope completes 7,500 runs in List A cricket: Stats

West Indies captain Shai Hope has added another feather to his cap by completing 7,500 runs in List A cricket. The milestone was achieved during the 2nd ODI against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Hope, who entered the match needing 30 runs to reach the landmark, had smoked a fifty in the 1st ODI. Here are his stats.

Information Hope scores 32 for WI in 2nd ODI vs PAK Hope entered the crease when WI were 12/2 after 3.1 overs. He added 36 runs alongside a struggling Keacy Carty before piling a 54-run stand with Sherfane Rutherford. Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Hope in the 20th over. WI were set a revised 181-run target (35 overs).

Stats A look at his numbers in List A cricket Playing his 184th List A match as per ESPNcricinfo, Hope has raced past 7,500 runs (7,502) at an average of 47-plus. His tally includes 20 tons, 43 fifties, and a strike rate of 78-plus. His best List A score of 170 came in an ODI against Ireland. Hope's maiden List A appearance was recorded in January 2015, around 22 months before his ODI debut.

ODIs Best average for WI in ODIs Hope raced past 5,700 ODI runs in the 1st encounter against Pakistan. He scored 55 runs in that contest. Hope averages 49-plus in ODIs. No other WI batter with at least 1,000 runs averages more in the format. Hope owns a total of 29 fifties and 17 centuries in ODIs. Only Chris Gayle (25) and Brian Lara (19) have more ODI hundreds for WI.