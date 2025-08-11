Shai Hope completes 7,500 runs in List A cricket: Stats
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope has added another feather to his cap by completing 7,500 runs in List A cricket. The milestone was achieved during the 2nd ODI against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Hope, who entered the match needing 30 runs to reach the landmark, had smoked a fifty in the 1st ODI. Here are his stats.
Information
Hope scores 32 for WI in 2nd ODI vs PAK
Hope entered the crease when WI were 12/2 after 3.1 overs. He added 36 runs alongside a struggling Keacy Carty before piling a 54-run stand with Sherfane Rutherford. Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Hope in the 20th over. WI were set a revised 181-run target (35 overs).
Stats
A look at his numbers in List A cricket
Playing his 184th List A match as per ESPNcricinfo, Hope has raced past 7,500 runs (7,502) at an average of 47-plus. His tally includes 20 tons, 43 fifties, and a strike rate of 78-plus. His best List A score of 170 came in an ODI against Ireland. Hope's maiden List A appearance was recorded in January 2015, around 22 months before his ODI debut.
ODIs
Best average for WI in ODIs
Hope raced past 5,700 ODI runs in the 1st encounter against Pakistan. He scored 55 runs in that contest. Hope averages 49-plus in ODIs. No other WI batter with at least 1,000 runs averages more in the format. Hope owns a total of 29 fifties and 17 centuries in ODIs. Only Chris Gayle (25) and Brian Lara (19) have more ODI hundreds for WI.
Information
2,000 runs in home ODIs
With his 16th run in the game, Hope also went past 2,000 runs (now 2,016) in home ODIs. Playing his 59th match at home, Hope averages 41-plus as his tally reads four tons and 13 fifties.