Jayden Seales claims three-fer in rain-hit 2nd ODI versus Pakistan
What's the story
West Indies pacer Jayden Seales was the pick of the bowlers for his side versus Pakistan in the 2nd ODI held at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. In a rain-hit contest, the Pakistan cricket team got to bat only 37 overs. They were 171/7 at that stage. The Windies have been set a revised target of 181 from 35 overs. Here's more.
Bowling
Seales picks three wickets
In the 9th over of Pakistan's innings, Seales dismissed opener Saim Ayub. Pakistan were reduced to 37/1 with Ayub's wicket. And in the same over it became 37/2 when Seales castled Babar Azam for a duck. In the 35th over of Pakistan's innings, Seales got the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz (5) to leave the visitors struggling at 143/7.
Stats
Seales races to 25 ODI wickets
Seales bowled 7 overs and picked three wickets for 23 runs. He bowled 2 maidens. He conceded at 3.30 runs an over. In 24 ODIs, Seales now owns 25 wickets at 40.40. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 36 List A games, Seales has picked 35 wickets at 41-plus. Overall, Seales has 113 wickets for West Indies in international cricket across formats at 26.48.