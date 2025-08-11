Virgil van Dijk calls for more attacking options at Liverpool

Depth concerns

I think there's always room for an attacker, savs VVD

After Liverpool's 3-2 shootout defeat in the Community Shield, Van Dijk was asked about the club's attacking options. He questioned, "Do we?" and pointed out that they had lost both Darwin and Lucho (Luis Diaz) to Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich respectively. "Well, we just lost Darwin, he went to Saudi and we lost Lucho, he obviously went to Bayern. I think there's always room for an attacker in order to strengthen us, so let's see what the window brings."