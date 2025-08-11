Virgil van Dijk calls for more attacking options at Liverpool
What's the story
Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk has stressed the need for more attacking options in the squad. His comments come after the team's recent defeat in the FA Community Shield against Crystal Palace and the departures of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. The club sold Nunez to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for £46.3m and Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65.5m, including add-ons. The club also lost Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car accident.
Depth concerns
I think there's always room for an attacker, savs VVD
After Liverpool's 3-2 shootout defeat in the Community Shield, Van Dijk was asked about the club's attacking options. He questioned, "Do we?" and pointed out that they had lost both Darwin and Lucho (Luis Diaz) to Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich respectively. "Well, we just lost Darwin, he went to Saudi and we lost Lucho, he obviously went to Bayern. I think there's always room for an attacker in order to strengthen us, so let's see what the window brings."
Transfer market
Alexander Isak remains a top target for the Reds
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak remains a priority in the market for Liverpool. Earlier, the Magpies turned down Liverpool's bid for Isak worth over £100 million. Newcastle are themselves in search of a striker after being snubbed by several targets like Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko. They are looking to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford and are also linked with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson. Once this happens, they might allow Isak to join Liverpool.