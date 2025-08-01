Newcastle United reject Liverpool's £100m-plus bid for Alexander Isak: Details
What's the story
Newcastle United have turned down a transfer offer from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak. The bid, which is said to be over £100 million, still falls short of Newcastle's valuation of the player at £150 million, as per SKY Sports News. Despite the high-profile interest from their Premier League rivals, Newcastle are not keen on parting ways with the Swedish international. Here's more.
Transfer dilemma
Isak training alone at Real Sociedad's facilities
As reported on Thursday, the 25-year-old striker is currently training alone at Real Sociedad's facilities, as his future with Newcastle remains uncertain. The club has confirmed that Isak has been nursing a "minor thigh injury," which is why he couldn't join the pre-season tour in Singapore. However, they expect him to return to the northeast next week.
Transfer aspirations
Liverpool's interest in Isak grows amid Reds's forward recruitment push
Isak has communicated to Newcastle his desire to explore transfer options this window. This comes after Liverpool's informal approach for him earlier. The Reds recently signed Hugo Ekitike in July but are looking to bolster their attack further with another highly-rated forward. Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot said he would never hesitate to sign a player if the opportunity arises, emphasizing quality over quantity in their squad.
Transfer hurdles
Magpies have struggled to strengthen their squad this summer
Despite a successful last season, Newcastle have struggled to strengthen their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. Their pursuit of players like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap fell through with both joining Chelsea. Newcastle also missed out on goalkeeper James Trafford and striker Hugo Ekitike. Forward Anthony Elanga is the only new addition after his £55 million switch from Nottingham Forest. Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is still on Newcastle's radar alongside Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.
Liverpool
Liverpool have done solid business this summer
Liverpool have been active in the transfer window, selling players like Jarrell Quansah, Nathaniel Phillips, and Caoimhin Kelleher. With Luis Diaz's move to Bayern and speculation about Darwin Nunez's future, Liverpool may seek further reinforcements. Liverpool have already made some big-money signings this summer, including midfielder Florian Wirtz in a potential British record £116 million deal. Liverpool also landed Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £79 million. They also signed Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez for £40 million and right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million respectively.