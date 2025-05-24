Mohamed Salah crowned Premier League Player of the Season: Stats
Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League Player of the Season. This is the second time he has received the honor, having won it in 2017-18.
The award is based on a combination of public votes and assessments by a panel of football experts.
This season, Salah guided Liverpool to clinch the Premier League title.
Here we decode Salah's stats.
Award competition
Salah outshines other nominees
Salah beat a host of Player of the Season contenders, including his Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.
Arsenal's Morgan Gibbs-White and Declan Rice, Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, and Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood were among the nominees.
Notably, this year's award is a break from the tradition of Manchester City players winning it every season since 2018-19.
Performance highlights
Salah's impressive stats this season
As the season comes to an end, Salah has netted 28 league goals from 37 matches, five ahead of the pack.
He also leads with 18 assists, six more than his nearest competitor and just two behind Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne's record of 20.
9 of Salah's goals have been from the penalty spot. Out of his 127 shots, 60 have been on target.
He has smashed the woodwork 6 times. Salah has created 26 big chances.
Numbers
Salah's Premier League numbers and accolades
Salah has made 300 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 185 goals and contributing with 87 assists.
He has won three Premier League Golden Boot awards (2017/18, 2018/19, 2021/22) and is set to bag a fourth after Liverpool's final league game on Sunday.
Salah has bagged two Premier League titles and two Goal of the Month awards.
He is also one-time Playmaker of the Season awardee and is set for a 2nd accolade this season.
He has won 7 Player of the Month awards and one Goal of the Season award.
Twitter Post
Award!
It had to be him...— Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2025
Mohamed Salah is your @EASPORTSFC Player of the Season 🏆@LFC | @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/pY8pEjCruq