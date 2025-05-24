What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 25 in their respective last assignments of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Notably, these two sides were the finalists of the last season. However, they have been eliminated from the league stage this year.

Hence, this game is a mere dead rubber. Here we look at the preview and stats.