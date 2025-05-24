IPL 2025: Eliminated KKR & SRH aim to salvage pride
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 25 in their respective last assignments of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Notably, these two sides were the finalists of the last season. However, they have been eliminated from the league stage this year.
Hence, this game is a mere dead rubber. Here we look at the preview and stats.
Team performance
Journey in IPL 2025
KKR have been inconsistent this season, having managed just five wins. SRH have had a similar season as they also boast five victories.
After a slow start, Pat Cummins's team has found their rhythm in the last few matches and is coming off two consecutive victories.
The match against KKR will be crucial for SRH as they look to end their season on a high note.
Details
Pitch conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be spinner-friendly owing to its dry surface and patches of grass.
Dew is likely to play a key role later in the evening which may prompt the toss-winning captain to choose bowling first.
Fortunately, there are no rain predictions on the match day.
The match will be live streamed on JioHotstar (app and website) and Star Sports Network (7:30pm IST).
Head-to-head
KKR vs SRH: Head-to-head record
Coming to the head-to-head record, KKR have won 20 out of 29 matches against SRH (including Super Over wins).
Their most recent clash took place in Kolkata earlier this season.
Fifties from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer powered KKR to 200/6.
The Orange Army was restricted to 120/0 in response as Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora dismissed three batters each.
XIs
Predicted line-ups
KKR (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
SRH (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, and Eshan Malinga.
Impact subs: Manish Pandey (KKR) and Travis Head (SRH).
Stats
Here are the key performers
For SRH, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run-scorer, having managed 407 runs at a strike rate of 192.89.
Ishan Kishan, in his last assignment, slammed an unbeaten 94 from 48 balls versus RCB.
SRH pacers Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel have taken 16 wickets apiece in IPL 2025.
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been brilliant, having scalped 17 wickets at an economy of 7.
Their skipper Ajinkya Rahane has scored 375 runs at a strike rate of 146.48.
