IPL 2025, GT vs CSK: Decoding key player battles
The 67th match of the IPL 2025 will see a battle between table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) and the struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The game will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
While GT must win to secure a top-two finish, CSK aim to finish their dismal campaign on a high.
Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Shubman Gill vs Khaleel Ahmed
Shubman Gill has been the batting mainstay for GT this year as he has made his bat talk consistently.
In the upcoming match, he will be challenged by Khaleel Ahmed, who has been brilliant in the powerplay.
Khaleel has dominated Gill in the past, dismissing him twice across six IPL meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The batter, however, has accumulated 44 runs at a strike rate of 151.72 in this battle.
#2
Jos Buttler vs Noor Ahmad
Another key battle would be between Jos Buttler and CSK's in-form spinner Noor Ahmad.
Buttler has been sensational at number three as he has dominated spinners in the middle overs.
He is set to face Noor, who has taken the joint-most wickets this season (21).
Notably, Buttler has a strike rate of 142.85 against left-arm spinners in IPL 2025 (0 dismissals in four innings).
#3
Shivam Dube vs Rashid Khan
Shivam Dube is CSK's leading run-getter in IPL 2025, having accumulated 340 runs (SR: 129.77).
Though the southpaw has managed to be among runs, he has been far away from his aggressive best.
Dube will be up against Rashid Khan's mastery in the upcoming game.
Despite being out of form, Rashid has been a tough nut to crack for batters. The GT star has trapped Dube twice across six T20 meetings.