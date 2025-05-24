What's the story

The 67th match of the IPL 2025 will see a battle between table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) and the struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The game will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

While GT must win to secure a top-two finish, CSK aim to finish their dismal campaign on a high.

Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.