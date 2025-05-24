What's the story

Match 67 of IPL 2025 will see Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25.

This will be the first clash between the two sides this season.

Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, GT sit at the top of the tournament table with nine wins across 13 matches.

Despite a recent loss to Lucknow Super Giants, they are eager to continue their winning run.

Here we present the preview and key stats.