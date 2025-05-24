IPL 2025: Can CSK finish on high against high-flying GT?
What's the story
Match 67 of IPL 2025 will see Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25.
This will be the first clash between the two sides this season.
Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, GT sit at the top of the tournament table with nine wins across 13 matches.
Despite a recent loss to Lucknow Super Giants, they are eager to continue their winning run.
Here we present the preview and key stats.
Pitch report
Narendra Modi Stadium: A batsman's paradise
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known to favor batsmen but also provides some assistance to pacers.
The average first-innings total here is around 175.
It is expected to be a sunny day with no signs of rain.
Winning the toss and opting to bowl first would be a strategic move, considering the conditions.
The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar (app and website) and Star Sports Network (3:30pm IST).
CSK's situation
CSK's final game of the season
CSK are out of playoff contention and are just playing for pride.
The Ahmedabad crowd will get to see MS Dhoni, one of the most celebrated players of cricket, for perhaps the last time this season.
If he decides against returning next year, it could also be his last appearance in IPL history.
CSK, who have managed just three wins from 13 games, would want to prevail in their last assignment this season.
Stakes
GT eye a top-two finish
Notably, teams finishing in the top two will have an additional chance to qualify.
The Titans, who currently own 18 points, must beat CSK in their last league match to finish in the top two.
A defeat would make them dependent upon other teams.
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians are the other teams who have qualified for the playoffs besides the Titans.
Rivalry stats
Head-to-head record: GT hold the edge
In their last seven meetings, Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious four times while Chennai Super Kings have claimed three wins, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Meanwhile, CSK beat the Titans in the 2023 IPL final to lift the trophy.
Despite CSK's current form, they will look to turn the tables in this match against GT.
Notably, the Super Kings have lost two of their three games against GT in Ahmedabad.
Team news
Predicted line-ups: Titans vs Super Kings
GT (Probable XI): Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
CSK (Probable XI): Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, R Ashwin, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana.
Impact subs: Sai Sudharsan (GT) and Shivam Dube (CSK).
.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Sai Sudharsan (638 at 53.16) and Shubman Gill (636 at 57.81) are the only players with 600-plus runs this season.
GT's Prasidh Krishna is the joint-leading wicket-taker of the season with 21 wickets at 19.66.
R Sai Kishore trails him with 15 scalps. CSK's Noor Ahmad (21 at 18.42) is the only other bowler with 20-plus wickets in IPL 2025.
Shivam Dube is CSK's leading run-getter in IPL 2025, having accumulated 340 runs (SR: 129.77).
Poll