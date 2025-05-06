How often have left-arm seamers dismissed Rohit Sharma since 2023?
What's the story
Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma fell for a single-digit score against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6.
The former MI skipper, who recently bounced back from poor form, was dismissed by left-arm pacer Arshad Khan.
Notably, Rohit has fallen to left-arm pacers thrice in the ongoing IPL season.
Here are his recent T20 numbers against these bowlers.
Dismissals
Rohit's woes against left-arm pacers
Although Rohit has an exceptional record in T20 cricket, left-arm seamers have troubled him. The in-swinging delivery has always been his weakness.
Rohit has fallen 35 times to left-arm pacers in 115 T20 innings. He averages 23.1 in this regard.
The former Indian captain has a strike-rate of 136.5, while his tally includes a total of 37 sixes.
Powerplay
His record since 2023
Rohit's performance against left-arm pacers has been a point of discussion, especially considering his overall prowess as an opener.
As per Cricbuzz, Rohit has been dismissed by left-arm pacers 12 times in Overs 1-6 since 2023 (T20 cricket).
However, this hasn't taken a toll on his strike-rate.
Rohit has struck at staggering 147.25 in this period.
Bowlers
These bowlers have perturbed Rohit
Three left-arm seamers have dismissed Rohit thrice each in the IPL - Trent Boult, James Faulkner, and Jaydev Unadkat.
Overall, Boult holds the record for dismissing Rohit most times among left-arm pacers in T20s. Rohit has been dismissed by Boult six times in just 15 T20 innings.
Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, and Arshad Khan are the left-arm pacers to dismiss Rohit in IPL 2025.