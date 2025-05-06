ATP Masters 1000 tournaments: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz
What's the story
The impending Rome Masters, also known as Internazionali BNL d'Italia, will see the top tennis stars battle it out for the coveted trophy.
Among them would be Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who are expected to square off in the summit clash.
Over the years, the duo has had plenty of success at ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.
Have a look at their run.
Sinner
Sinner own four Masters 1000 titles
Sinner, the incumbent world number one (men's singles), has won four Masters 1000 titles in his career so far.
Each of those titles has come on hard courts - Canada (2023), Miami (2024), Cincinnati (2024), and Shanghai (2024).
He has also finished as the runner-up in Miami on two occasions (2023 and 2021).
Sinner has a win-loss record of 78-26 at Masters 1000 tournaments.
Alcaraz
Six such honors for Alcaraz
On the other hand, Alcaraz has won six Masters 1000 trophies in his illustrious career.
The first of his six honors came in Miami in 2022. His other Masters 1000 titles were in Madrid (2022 and 2023), Indian Wells (2023 and 2024), Monte-Carlo (2025).
He also finished as the 2023 Cincinnati Masters runner-up.
The Spaniard has a win-loss record of 72-23 in these tournaments.
Record
Alcaraz leads 3-1 over Sinner
Sinner and Alcaraz have clashed four times at Masters 1000 events.
Their first such meeting dates back to 2021, when Alcaraz beat Sinner at Paris Masters.
In 2023, Alcaraz overcame Sinner in the Indian Wells semi-final, in straight sets.
The latter avenged the defeat later that year, winning the Miami semi-final in three sets.
Last year, Alcaraz beat Sinner in the Indian Wells semi-final.
Form
Sinner, Alcaraz coming off championship wins
It is worth noting that both Alcaraz and Sinner won the last Masters 1000 tournament they featured in.
In 2024, Sinner won the Shanghai and Cincinnati Masters in successive months. The Italian defeated Novak Djokovic in the Shanghai final. He became the youngest-ever player to win the Shanghai Masters.
During the tournament, he became the first Italian to become the world number one.
Information
Alcaraz's Monte-Carlo achievement
In April this year, Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti to win the Monte-Carlo Masters. Notably, the former hadn't won a match at this Masters prior to the 2025 edition. He withdrew from the Madrid Open thereafter.