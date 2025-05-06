What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell ended his streak of low scores with an unbeaten 57 against Rajasthan Royals in his preceding 2025 Indian Premier League encounter.

KKR will next take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 7.

Eyes will be on Russell, who has enjoyed operating against MS Dhoni's team in the past.

Here's looking at Russell's phenomenal record against the five-time champions.