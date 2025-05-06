IPL: Presenting Andre Russell's impressive record against CSK
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell ended his streak of low scores with an unbeaten 57 against Rajasthan Royals in his preceding 2025 Indian Premier League encounter.
KKR will next take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 7.
Eyes will be on Russell, who has enjoyed operating against MS Dhoni's team in the past.
Here's looking at Russell's phenomenal record against the five-time champions.
Stats
Four half-centuries against CSK
Russell has always been a vital cog for KKR, bolstering the middle order.
Across 16 matches against CSK in IPL, he has amassed 321 runs at an average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 164.61, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has four half-centuries against the Super Kings.
With the ball, Russell has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.09 against CSK in the cash-rich league.
Highlight
Russell's standout performance at Chepauk
One of Russell's most memorable performances against CSK came in 2018 at the Chepauk.
Despite KKR being reduced to 89/5, Russell played an explosive innings, scoring an unbeaten 88 off just 36 balls with one four and 11 sixes.
However, despite his efforts, KKR couldn't defend their total of 202/6.
Face-off
Numbers versus key CSK players
Though Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Russell twice across nine innings in T20 cricket, the latter has accumulated 69 runs at a strike rate of 181.57 in this battle.
Matheesha Pathirana has trapped Russell once across two IPL meetings. MS Dhoni strikes at 150 against Russell in IPL.
The KKR pacer, however, has dismissed him twice across five meetings.
Career
Career and season stats
Russell ended up scoring an unbeaten 57 from 25 balls in his last outing.
This was his 12th fifty in IPL. In 138 matches, he has accumulated 2,613 runs at 22.82(SR: 174.24).
123 of his T20 wickets have come in the IPL at 22.82 from 119 innings.
In the current season, he has managed just 129 runs at 18.42.
Though he has managed eight wickets with the ball, his economy (11.92) is too high.