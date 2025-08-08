IPL 2026: Will R Ashwin part ways with CSK? 

Ravichandran Ashwin , the veteran Indian spinner, is likely to part ways with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As per Cricbuzz, the 38-year-old cricketer has informed CSK about his decision. However, the exact reason behind this separation remains unclear at this time. Last season, he played nine games for the franchise and was bought for ₹9.75 crore in a mega auction after a nine-year absence from his home franchise.

Performance review Ashwin's poor performance in IPL 2025 Ashwin had a tough outing in the last IPL season, managing to take only seven wickets in nine matches at a high economy of 9.12. He was used during powerplays but often leaked runs, which led to him being benched for some games. After the season ended, Ashwin admitted he didn't have an ideal season and needed to improve his powerplay performance.

Career transition Potential conflict of interest issues Ashwin also served as the Director of Operations at the CSK Academy for a year. If he joins another franchise, continuing in this role could create a conflict of interest situation, which he wants to avoid. It remains to be seen if Ashwin will be traded to another franchise or enter the mini-auction pool later this year.

Strategic discussions CSK held meeting to discuss upcoming IPL season Recently, top CSK officials, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, held a meeting in Chennai to discuss the upcoming IPL season. Ashwin made his much-anticipated return to CSK in IPL 2025 after spending nine years with other teams. He started his IPL career with CSK under MS Dhoni's captaincy and played for them for eight seasons before moving on to other franchises like Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals between 2016-2024.