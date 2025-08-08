Listing NZ opening pairs with 150-plus partnerships vs Zimbabwe (Tests)

Devon Conway and Will Young powered New Zealand in the second innings of the second and final Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. The duo opened for NZ after the hosts were folded for just 125 runs while batting first. They added 162 runs, putting the Kiwis into the lead. Here we look at NZ opening pairs with 150-plus partnerships against Zimbabwe in Tests.

#1 Spearman & Twose - 214 in Auckland, 1996 NZ were under the pump in the 1996 Auckland Test as Zimbabwe had gained a 75-run first innings lead. However, their openers Craig Spearman and Roger Twose turned the tide by adding 214 runs in the third innings. While the former smoked a brilliant 112, Twose (94) missed out on a hundred. Their brilliance, however, helped NZ secure a draw.

#2 Guptill & Latham - 169 in Bulawayo, 2016 Martin Guptill and Tom Latham laid the platform by adding 169 runs on Day 1 of the 2016 Bulawayo Test. The former was the first to depart as he made 87 runs. Latham went on to play a 136-run knock as the visitors declared at 582/4d. New Zealand went on to win by a massive margin of 254 runs.