Devon Conway smokes his fifth Test hundred: Key stats 

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has raced to his fifth century in Test cricket . The left-handed batter achieved the milestone in NZ's first innings of the second and final Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Having returned unbeaten on 79 on Day 1, Conway touched the three-figure mark on Day 2 morning. He also completed 2,000 Test runs during his stay.

Knock A massive stand with Young Conway and Will Young opened for NZ after the hosts were folded for just 125 runs while batting first. The duo tormented the Zimbabwe bowlers and put up a solid 162-run partnership for the opening wicket. While Young was dismissed for 74, Conway continued the good work and reached his hundred on Day 2. His brilliance powered the Kiwis past 200.

Career Over 2,000 runs in Tests Playing his 29th Test since his debut in 2021, Conway has raced past 2,000 runs at an average of over 36. His tally includes five centuries and 12 half-centuries. This was his first hundred in over 2.5 years. Notably, Conway scored a remarkable double-century on his Test debut (200), which is also his highest score in the format.