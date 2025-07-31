LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Devon Conway slams his 12th Test half-century: Key stats
Summarize
Devon Conway slams his 12th Test half-century: Key stats
Devon Conway slammed a fine 88 against Zimbabwe (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Devon Conway slams his 12th Test half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Jul 31, 2025
04:40 pm
What's the story

New Zealand opener Devon Conway played a solid knock against Zimbabwe in the 1st Test. Conway gave the Kiwis a fine start on Day 1 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. He added a 92-run opening stand with Will Young. On Day 2, Conway resumed on 51* and then took the side past 150 alongside Henry Nicholls. Conway departed after lunch with NZ being 177/4.

Knock

How Conway weaved his knock

Conway, who came out with a positive intent, successfully negotiated the Zimbabwe seamers early on. Both Conway and Young took their time, stitching a vital opening partnership. On Day 2, Conway found support from Nicholls, who fell to Blessing Muzarabani for a 56-ball 34. As mentioned, Conway fell shortly after the lunch break. Tanaka Chivanga dismissed Conway for a 170-ball 88 (12 fours).

Stats

Seventh Test 50 overseas

Conway raced to his 12th half-century in Test cricket. He also has four tons to his name. Conway, who made his Test debut in 2021, also propelled past 1,900 runs. In 28 Tests, he owns 1,924 runs at 37.72. Notably, Conway now has seven half-centuries overseas (home of opposition) in Test cricket. He owns four such scores in home conditions.

Information

Modest run in 2024

Conway bounced back after a lackluster run in Test cricket last year. In 18 innings, the left-handed batter scored 386 runs at an average of 21.44. His tally had three half-centuries.