Devon Conway slams his 12th Test half-century: Key stats

New Zealand opener Devon Conway played a solid knock against Zimbabwe in the 1st Test. Conway gave the Kiwis a fine start on Day 1 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. He added a 92-run opening stand with Will Young. On Day 2, Conway resumed on 51* and then took the side past 150 alongside Henry Nicholls. Conway departed after lunch with NZ being 177/4.

Knock How Conway weaved his knock Conway, who came out with a positive intent, successfully negotiated the Zimbabwe seamers early on. Both Conway and Young took their time, stitching a vital opening partnership. On Day 2, Conway found support from Nicholls, who fell to Blessing Muzarabani for a 56-ball 34. As mentioned, Conway fell shortly after the lunch break. Tanaka Chivanga dismissed Conway for a 170-ball 88 (12 fours).

Stats Seventh Test 50 overseas Conway raced to his 12th half-century in Test cricket. He also has four tons to his name. Conway, who made his Test debut in 2021, also propelled past 1,900 runs. In 28 Tests, he owns 1,924 runs at 37.72. Notably, Conway now has seven half-centuries overseas (home of opposition) in Test cricket. He owns four such scores in home conditions.