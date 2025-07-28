Will Jasprit Bumrah feature in 5th Test vs England? 

India coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that all fast bowlers in the squad are fit and available for selection for the upcoming fifth Test at The Oval. This includes Jasprit Bumrah , who was earlier supposed to play only three Tests in the series due to workload concerns. The confirmation comes after India's 143-over batting effort to secure a draw at Old Trafford and stay alive in the series, with the series currently at 2-1 in favor of England.

Workload strategy Bumrah's participation managed to limit him to 3 Tests Gambhir clarified that Bumrah's participation was managed to limit him to three Tests in the series due to workload management, not injury concerns. However, with a series on the line, there is a possibility that Bumrah could play a fourth Test. "We haven't had any conversation around the combination for the last Test," Gambhir stated in the post-match press conference. "No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not."

Performance outlook Results should be viewed in that light: Gambhir Gambhir acknowledged that the current Indian team is inexperienced but emphasized that results should be viewed in that light. He said, "We are still 2-1 down in the series. This is the Indian team. Yes there is inexperience but this is still the best Indian team right now." He also stressed on not getting carried away with drawing at Old Trafford and hoped to level the series at The Oval.

Team spirit It's going to be a new game: Gambir Gambhir expressed confidence in his team's ability to handle pressure situations. He said, "When you are put under pressure and you end up batting five sessions, I think that's great character." The coach also stressed on not taking anything for granted against a strong England side at The Oval. "I think it's going to be a new game," he said.