England beat India, win their sixth successive Test at Headingley

England beat India in the 1st Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24. The hosts claimed their sixth successive Test win on this ground after successfully chasing down 371. The win was powered by a 188-run opening stand between centurion Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley on Day 5. Besides, the match was marked by Rishabh Pant's twin centuries and several other records.

Summary A look at match summary An inexperienced Indian line-up, being invited to bat, scored 471 in the first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant slammed tons. England responded well (465), with Ollie Pope (106) and Harry Brook (99) shining. Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer. In the second innings, India (364) banked on tons from KL Rahul and Pant but faced a collapse. England's 371-run chase saw numerous interesting twists.

Partnership Duckett-Crawley stand perturbs India Duckett and Crawley came out to bat in the final session on Day 4. They successfully negotiated the Indian bowlers. The duo restarted with the same vigor on the fifth morning. While Crawley held his end, Duckett launched a counter-attack. Duckett completed a 121-ball ton, while Crawley scored 65 off 126 balls. The partnership was finally broken by Prasidh Krishna, who dismissed Crawley.

Partnership Record opening stand for England As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett and Crawley added 188 runs, the second-highest opening partnership for England in the fourth innings of a Test. They went past Michael Atherton and Graham Gooch, who added 203 runs against Australia in the 1991 Adelaide Test. The 188-run opening partnership between the two is also the highest ever at this venue in the format.

Duckett Duckett attains these feats Duckett scored a 170-ball 149 (21 fours and 1 six) on Day 5. As per Cricbuzz, he now has the highest individual Test score in the fourth innings against India. He surpassed Joe Root's 142* at Edgbaston (2022). Duckett also got to 2,500 runs in Test cricket (now 2,621). Overall, he scored his sixth Test century. It was his second Test ton against India.

Information First player with this record in 15 years As per Cricbuzz, Duckett slammed the first century by an England opening batter in the fourth innings of a Test in 15 years. Alastair Cook scored an unbeaten 109 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2010.

Collapse Prasidh, Thakur, and Jadeja lead India's fightback As mentioned, Prasidh produced a magical breakthrough for India, dismissing Crawley in the 43rd over. He dismissed Pope in his next over. Although Duckett's assault took England past 250, Shardul Thakur dismissed him against the run of play. Thakur sent Harry Brook back on the very next ball, leading India's fightback. Ben Stokes took England past 300, but Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him.

Centurions Three Indian centurions in 1st innings As mentioned, India's first innings saw three centurions. Jaiswal, who added a 91-run opening stand with Rahul, scored a 159-ball 101 (16 fours and 1 six). Gill and Pant later added a 209-run stand to bolster India. While the Indian skipper scored 147 off 227 balls (19 fours and 1 six), Pant added a 178-ball 134 (12 fours and 6 sixes).

Jaiswal Jaiswal's fifth Test ton Jaiswal, who slammed his fifth Test century, added a 129-run stand alongside Gill. He was dismissed by Stokes. As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal became the fifth Indian batter to slam a hundred in their maiden Test innings in England. He joined Murali Vijay, Vijay Manjrekar, Sourav Ganguly, and Sandeep Patil. Jaiswal also hammered his third century in away Test matches (home of opposition).

Gill Gill slams ton on captaincy debut As per Cricbuzz, Gill became the ninth Indian with a 50+ score in their maiden innings as Test captain. At 25 years and 285 days, Gill is the youngest of the nine Indian captains to do so. Gill became the fifth batter with a ton in their debut match as India's Test captain. He joined Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Virat Kohli.

Information Third-highest individual score for India at Headingley Gill also slammed the third-highest individual Test score (147) for India at Headingley. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (193), Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (148), and Rahul Dravid (148) on this elite list.

Pant: 1st innings Pant surpasses Dhoni with first-innings ton With his incredible first-innings knock, Pant went past MS Dhoni (6) in terms of Test centuries among Indian wicket-keepers. The former now has the most Test tons among designated Indian wicket-keepers. Pant now has eight centuries and 15 fifties in the format. Earlier in the match, the wicketkeeper-batter went past 3,000 Test runs. He later raced to 3,200 Test runs at 44.44.

Pant: 2nd innings Twin tons in a Test match With another counter-attacking on Day 4, Pant became the seventh Indian with twin centuries in a Test. He joined Gavaskar (3), Dravid (2), Vijay Hazare (1), Virat Kohli (1), Ajinkya Rahane (1), and Rohit Sharma (1). However, Pant is the first Indian to attain the feat in England. Pant is only the second designated wicket-keeper to do so, joining Zimbabwe's Andy Flower.

Records Other notable records set by Pant Pant recorded his fourth Test century in England. He Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar in terms of Test tons on England soil. Pant also completed 20 Test sixes in England, the most for a visiting batter in the nation. He went past Australia's Steve Smith (17 sixes). Earlier, Pant hit the most sixes by a visiting batter in a Test innings in England.

Information Third-most Test sixes for India Pant now has the third-most sixes for India in Test cricket (82). He earlier went past Dhoni's tally of 78 maximums in the format. The former is only behind Sehwag (90) and Rohit (88) on this list.

Rahul Rahul slams third Test ton as opener in England Rahul, who scored 42 in the first innings, once again proved his mettle. Adding a vital 195-run partnership with Pant in the second innings, the former scored a patient 247-ball 137 (18 fours) before falling to Brydon Carse. Rahul became the first Indian opener with three Test centuries in England. He broke a tie with legends Dravid, Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, and Ravi Shastri.

Feats Rahul scripts these records Rahul now has the joint second-most Test 50+ scores among Indian openers in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), with Sehwag and Vijay. They are only behind the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who did so on 19 occasions during his illustrious career, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall, Rahul raced to his ninth century in Test cricket.

Pope Pope slams his ninth Test ton On the other hand, Pope was England's first centurion from the match. The number three batter came on early (4/1) before sharing a defiant century-plus stand alongside Duckett. Pope, who completed his century off 125 balls, scored 106 (137). His knock had 14 fours. Pope has surpassed 3,400 runs in Tests. In addition to nine tons, he has smashed 15 fifties.

Information Brook misses out on ton Harry Brook missed out on a century, falling for 99 to Prasidh Krishna. His 112-ball stay included 11 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 88.39). This was the batter's 12th fifty in Test cricket.

Bumrah Bumrah unlocks achievements with fifer Bumrah claimed figures worth 5/83 from 24.4 overs in the first innings. This was also his third five-wicket haul on English soil. It was also Bumrah's 10th five-wicket haul in SENA nations. He raced to 150 wickets in this regard. Notably, Bumrah equaled the great Kapil Dev in terms of most five-wicket hauls for India in away Test matches (12).

Collapses India suffer twin batting collapses Two sudden collapses exposed India's middle order at Headingley. India collapsed from 287/4 to 364/10 in the second innings. The first innings saw a similar story, as India went down from 430/3 to 471 all-out. As per Cricbuzz, the difference of 656 runs between the top five (721) and bottom six (65) is the highest for India in a Test.

Records Root, Pant bag these records During the first innings, Pant became the third Indian wicket-keeper with 150-plus Test catches. He joined Dhoni (256) and Syed Kirmani (160). On Day 4, Root equaled legend Dravid's record for the most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in Test matches. Both Root and Dravid own 210 catches. Earlier, Root overtook Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Tests played in England.

Wins Successive Test wins at Headingley As mentioned, England won their sixth back-to-back Test at Headingley. The hosts have not lost a Test here since August 2017, when West Indies beat them. They have beaten Pakistan, Australia (twice), India (twice), and New Zealand in successive matches on this ground ever since. Between 1899 and 2025, England have played 81 Tests at Headingley, winning 38 and losing 25.

Information England's second-highest successful run-chase in Tests As per ESPNcricinfo, England registered their second-highest successful run-chase in Test cricket (371). The highest score in this regard also came against India in 2022. They chased down 378 in the Birmingham Test.