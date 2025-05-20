RR thrash CSK to finish IPL 2025 on a high
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have finished the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on a high.
They chased down 188 against Chennai Super Kings in their last match this season, thanks to a fiery 57 from Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
Vital knocks from Ayush Mhatre (43) and Dewald Brevis (42) meant CSK finished at 187/8 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
RR chased down the target without much hassle as their top-order batters were on a roll.
Here are the key stats.
CSK innings
Young talents shine for CSK
Pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak made a significant impact for RR, dismissing two batters in the second over.
His brilliance with the new ball reduced CSK to 78/5.
Among the top five CSK batters, only Ayush Mhatre (43) could touch the 15-run mark.
The team were rescued by a 59-run stand from Brevis (42) and Shivam Dube (39).
However, Akash Madhwal's brilliant death bowling meant CSK could only fetch 17 runs from their final three overs.
They hence finished at 187/8.
RR innings
Suryavanshi shines for RR
RR were off to a fiery start as Yashasvi Jaiswal blasted 36 runs in no time.
After his departure, RR were powered by Suryavanshi and skipper Sanju Samson (41).
They added 98 runs, completely knocking CSK out of the contest.
Though both batters were dismissed in the same over, there was no twist in the tale as RR (188/4) prevailed in 17.1 overs.
Dhruv Jurel scored an unbeaten 31 off just 12 balls.
Powerplay
Charak worsens CSK's powerplay woes
Though CSK made 68 runs in the powerplay overs, they lost three wickets in this phase thanks to Charak's sensational opening spell.
As per Cribuzz, the Super Kings have overall lost 28 wickets in powerplay this year, the most for any team.
The second-paced Delhi Capitals (23) are significantly behind them on this unwanted list.
Charak
Best figures in IPL for Charak
Charak finished his four-over spell with 3/47.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his maiden three-fer in IPL, which took his tally to eight wickets from nine games at a high economy of 11.
The former Lucknow Super Giants pacer now has four wickets from as many games this season (ER: 11.90).
Overall, he has scalped 29 wickets from 37 T20 games at an economy of around 8.7.
Madhwal
A look at Madhwal's numbers
Madhwal conceded just 29 runs in four overs besides taking three wickets.
The pacer, who played for Mumbai Indians in the preceding three IPL seasons, has now raced to 23 wickets from 17 IPL games at an economy of 10.05.
His tally includes a fifer as well. Like Charak, he also owns four wickets from as many games in IPL 2025 (ER: 11.06).
Playing his 50th T20 match, he has raced to 58 wickets.
Dhoni
Dhoni gets to 350 sixes in T20 cricket
MS Dhoni entered the record books by becoming the fourth Indian batter to complete 350 sixes in T20 cricket.
He reached the landmark with his only maximum in the game. The CSK skipper managed just 16 runs off 17 balls against RR.
Dhoni has smashed an incredible 264 sixes in IPL, making him the batter with the fourth-most maximums in the league.
Knocks
40s from Brevis, Mhatre
Mhatre made his bat talk in the powerplay overs and scored 43 off just 20 balls before being dismissed.
He smoked eight fours besides a maximum. Playing his maiden IPL season, the 17-year-old has raced to 206 runs from six games at a strike rate of 187.27.
Brevis, who made 42 off 25 balls, also missed out on a fifty (2 fours, 3 sixes).
The Proteas star has tallied 168 runs from five games this year (SR: 164.70).
Dube
Dube goes past 300 runs in IPL 2025
Dube's 39 off 32 balls saw him smoke two fours and as many maximums.
With this knock, Dube became the first CSK batter to complete 300 runs in IPL 2025.
He has raced to 340 runs from 13 games though his strike rate (129.77) is on the lower side.
Overall in IPL, he has completed 1,842 runs at 30.70. His strike rate reads 143.23.
Information
Jaiswal finishes season with 559 runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fiery 19-ball 36 versus CSK. His knock had five fours and a couple of sixes. Jaiswal finished IPL 2025 with 559 runs from 14 games at 43 (SR: 159.71). He registered six fifties this year.
Samson
Samson completes 4,000 IPL runs for RR
The game also saw Samson become just the first batter to complete 4,000 IPL runs for RR.
He has raced to 4,027 runs at an average of 31.70. The tally includes 23 fifties, a couple of tons, and a strike rate of 141.24.
Jos Buttler (3,055) is the only other batter with over 3,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL.
Meanwhile, Samson made 41 off 31 balls with the help of three fours and two maximums against CSK.
Another feat
Samson completes 350 T20 sixes
Besides Dhoni, Samson also entered the 350-sixes club in T20 cricket. The batter achieved the feat in 304 matches.
Overall in the format, Samson has raced to 7,629 runs at at an average of 29.68 (SR: 137.01).
219 of Samson's T20 maximums have been recorded in IPL. The batter has played 177 matches in the league.
The batter has now raced to 4,704 runs in the IPL at an average of 30.94.
Points table
RR finish with four wins
The ninth-placed Royals finished the season with just four wins from 14 games. They hence aggregated just eight points as their NRR is -0.549. Meanwhile, CSK are still reeling at the rock bottom, having won just three of their 13 matches (6 points). Their NRR is -1.030.
Suryavanshi
Suryavanshi's second 50-plus score of IPL 2025
Suryavanshi's 57 off 33 balls saw him smoke four boundaries and as many sixes.
The southpaw, who earlier smoked a hundred against Gujarat Titans, recorded his second 50-plus score of the season.
The dasher finished his maiden IPL season with 252 runs from seven games at 36. The tally includes a strike rate of 206.55.