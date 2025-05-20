What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have finished the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on a high.

They chased down 188 against Chennai Super Kings in their last match this season, thanks to a fiery 57 from Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Vital knocks from Ayush Mhatre (43) and Dewald Brevis (42) meant CSK finished at 187/8 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

RR chased down the target without much hassle as their top-order batters were on a roll.

Here are the key stats.