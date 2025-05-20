MS Dhoni gets to 350 sixes in T20 cricket: Stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni has entered the record books by becoming the fourth Indian batter to complete 350 sixes in T20 cricket.
He reached the landmark with his only maximum against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 62 of the IPL 2025 season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Over 250 of his sixes have been recorded in the IPL.
Here we look at his stats in the format.
Milestone achievement
Dhoni joins elite group of 6-hitters
Dhoni took 404 games and 355 innings to complete 350 maximums, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now joins an elite club of Indian players who have accomplished the feat.
The other members are Rohit Sharma (542), Virat Kohli (434), Suryakumar Yadav (368).
Meanwhile, Dhoni has now raced to 7,628 T20 runs at 37.57 (SR: 135.63). This includes 28 fifties as well.
IPL
Dhoni's record in IPL
Dhoni has smashed an incredible 264 sixes in IPL, making him the batter with the fourth-most maximums in the league.
He is only behind Chris Gayle (357), Rohit (297), and Kohli (290).
Overall in the IPL, Dhoni owns a total of 5,439 runs from 277 games at 38.30 (SR: 137.45).
Dhoni has belted 24 half-centuries in the league.
Coming to his numbers in IPL 2025, he has managed just 196 runs from 13 innings at 24.50 (12 sixes).
T20Is
Here are his T20I numbers
Dhoni featured in 98 T20Is for the Indian cricket team, scoring 1,617 runs at 37.6.
The tally includes two half-centuries and as many as 52 maximums. His strike rate reads a decent 126.13.
He retired from international cricket in 2020.
Notably, it was under Dhoni's captaincy, India managed to win the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2007.
Knock
Dhoni faltered against RR
CSK were reeling at 137/6 when Dhoni arrived to bat. Though he cleared the fence once, he failed to up the ante toward the end.
He was hence dismissed for 16 off 17 balls in the final over. Despite his failure, CSK managed to finish at 187/8.
Ayush Mhatre (43 off 20 balls), Dewald Brevis (42 off 25 balls), and Shivam Dube (39 off 32 balls) were the chief contributors.