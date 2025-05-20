What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni has entered the record books by becoming the fourth Indian batter to complete 350 sixes in T20 cricket.

He reached the landmark with his only maximum against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 62 of the IPL 2025 season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Over 250 of his sixes have been recorded in the IPL.

Here we look at his stats in the format.