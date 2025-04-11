KKR hammer sorry CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Chennai Super Kings in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Chepauk on Friday.
Asked to bat, CSK were restricted to 103/9 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube managed an unbeaten 31 as KKR's spinners ruled the roost, picking 6/55 from 12 overs.
In response, KKR chased down CSK's score with Sunil Narine slamming 44.
CSK
CSK suffer with the bat
CSK were abysmal with the bat, scoring a paltry 31/2 in the powerplay.
Vijay Shankar, who was dropped twice, scored 29 runs from 21 balls before perishing with CSK being reduced to 59/3.
KKR forced a collapse thereafter with CSK reeling at 79/9.
Dube's heroics in the end helped CSK get past the 100-run mark.
For KKR, Narine was the pick of the bowlers.
Spinners
KKR's spinners silence CSK at Chepauk
KKR's spin trio of Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy and Narine claimed 6/55 from 12 overs.
Narine led the show with 3/13 from his 4 overs. Varun Chakravathy (2/22) and Moeen Ali (1/20) chipped in as well.
KKR's spinners bowled a total of 34 dot balls in this contest.
They were also hammered for just two fours and a six.
Information
Dube scores an unbeaten 31 from 29 balls
Dube scored 31* runs from 29 balls, striking at 106.90. He hit three fours in this contest. Dube now owns 1,639 runs in the IPL at 29.80. His strike rate is 145-plus.
Narine
Narine becomes most successful spinner against CSK in IPL
Narine's 3/13 took him to 26 wickets from 21 matches against CSK in the IPL. He averages 19.65 with his economy rate being 6.28, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Narine surpassed former spinner Harbhajan Singh, who managed 24 scalps from 21 matches at 21.04.
Overall, Narine is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker versus CSK. Former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga leads the show with 31 scalps at 19.03.
Numbers
Narine races to 185 IPL wickets
Narine has raced to 185 wickets from 182 matches in the IPL at 25.46. His economy rate reads 6.75.
He is currently the joint-4th-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.
In the ongoing season, Narine owns 5 scalps from 5 matches at 28. His economy rate is 7.77.
Overall in T20s, Narine has bagged 579 scalps from 541 matches at 21.66.
Do you know?
Narine gets Dhoni for 3rd time in T20s
MS Dhoni was out for 1(4) versus KKR. Narine got him trapped LBW. As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine has now dismissed Dhoni three times in T20 cricket across 19 innings. The veteran batter has scored only 48 runs from 92 balls. His strike rate reads 52.17.
Summary
Summary and stats of the other KKR bowlers
Varun's 2/22 means that he now owns 91 scalps from 77 IPL matches at 23.61. Versus CSK, Varun has claimed 11 scalps from 10 matches at 26.45.
Moeen (1/20) has raced to 38 IPL scalps from 70 matches at 24.63.
Pacer Harshit Rana (1/16) has 7 wickets in IPL 2025 at 25.42. Fellow pacer Vaibhav Arora (1/31) also owns 7 scalps this season.
Chase
KKR score 107/2 in just 10.1 overs
KKR openers Quinton de Kock and Narine added 46 runs for the 1st wicket.
De Kock scored 23 runs from 16 balls. After his dismissal, Narine and Ajinkya Rahane added 39 runs for the 2nd wicket.
Narine perished for a whirlwind 44 from 18 balls. Rahane was unbeaten on 20 with Rinku Singh ending with a score of 15* from 12 balls.
CSK
CSK post their lowest team total at Chepauk in IPL
CSK posted their lowest team total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
CSK's previous lowest score at Chepauk in the IPL was 109/10 versus Mumbai Indians in 2019.
Their next three lowest scores here are 112/8 vs RCB in 2008, 112/9 vs DC in 2010, and 112/10 vs MI in 2012.
Lowest scores
5th-lowest score at Chepauk by an IPL team
This is the fifth-lowest score at Chepauk in the IPL by a team.
The lowest score here is 70/10 which was posted by RCB versus CSK in 2019. Punjab Kings managed 95/9 vs CSK in 2015.
DC managed 99/10 vs CSK in 2019. Lucknow Super Giants scored 101/10 vs MI in IPL 2023.
And now, CSK managed 103/9 versus KKR.
Information
CSK's lowest score against KKR
CSK also posted their lowest IPL team total against the Knight Riders. Before this, CSK's lowest score against KKR 114/4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the IPL 2011 season.
Narine
Narine shines with the bat for KKR
Narine's 44 was laced with two fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 244.44.
The knock takes him to a tally of 1,659 runs from 182 matches (115 innings) at 17.46. He has raced to 175 fours and 108 sixes.
Against the Super Kings, he has smashed 167 runs from 21 matches (14 innings). This 44 is now his best score.
Do you know?
Rahane races to 4th spot in fight for Orange Cap
Rahane's unbeaten 20 saw him get to 204 runs from six matches at 40.80. He is now the 4th-highest scorer this season. He is also the 5th player to surpass 200 runs in IPL 2025.
Records
CSK post these dismal IPL records
As per Cricbuzz, for the first time, CSK have lost five consecutive games in their IPL history.
This is also the first time the Super Kings have lost three games in a row at Chepauk in a season.
Another unwanted record posted by CSK is that this is their biggest defeat margin in terms of balls remaining in the competition.
Information
KKR rise to 3rd in IPL 2025; CSK stay 9th
After 6 matches, KKR have claimed three wins and three defeats. Their NRR is +0.803. On the other hand, CSK are 9th in the standings. After six games, they own one win and 5 defeats (NRR: -1.554).