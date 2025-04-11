What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders spinners claimed 6/55 from 12 overs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Chepauk on Friday.

Sunil Narine led the show with 3/13 from his 4 overs.

Varun Chakravathy (2/22) and Moeen Ali (1/20) made their presence felt as well.

CSK managed a paltry 103/9 in their 20 overs.