KKR spinners claim 6/55 vs CSK at Chepauk: Key stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders spinners claimed 6/55 from 12 overs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Chepauk on Friday.
Sunil Narine led the show with 3/13 from his 4 overs.
Varun Chakravathy (2/22) and Moeen Ali (1/20) made their presence felt as well.
CSK managed a paltry 103/9 in their 20 overs.
Bowling
A neat display from KKR's spin trio
Moeen was solid in the powerplay, giving away 4 runs from 2 overs and picking a wicket (1 maiden).
He bowled the 7th over and conceded 12 runs before finishing strongly in the 12th (4 runs).
Varun, who conceded 13 runs in his 1st over, came back strongly, giving away 9 runs and picking two scalps.
Narine was superb throughout and claimed 3/13.
Information
34 dot balls bowled by the KKR spinners
KKR's spinners bowled a total of 34 dot balls in this contest. They were also hammered for just two fours and a six. Narine conceded at 3.25 runs an over. Moeen's economy rate read 5 whereas Varun conceded at 5.50.