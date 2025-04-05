What's the story

KL Rahul's explosive half-century powered Delhi Capitals (DC) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 17 of the 2025 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Opening the innings, Rahul aced the anchor's role as he made 77 off 51 deliveries.

Rahul, who completed his fifty off just 33 balls, helped the Capitals finished at 183/6.

He was well supported by the likes of Abishek Porel (33) and Sameer Rizvi (20).