IPL 2025: KL Rahul slams his maiden fifty for DC
What's the story
KL Rahul's explosive half-century powered Delhi Capitals (DC) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 17 of the 2025 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Opening the innings, Rahul aced the anchor's role as he made 77 off 51 deliveries.
Rahul, who completed his fifty off just 33 balls, helped the Capitals finished at 183/6.
He was well supported by the likes of Abishek Porel (33) and Sameer Rizvi (20).
Knock
A solid knock from Rahul
Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bat first against Chennai Super Kings.
Despite losing opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck, DC dominated the powerplay overs as Rahul and Porel added 54 runs.
The former then added 36 runs with skipper Axar Patel (21). Rahul also dominated a 56-run stand with Rizvi.
He also found some boundaries toward the end as DC posted a strong total. Rahul fell to Matheesha Pathirana in the final over.
Journey
Rahul's journey to Delhi Capitals
Rahul, who led Lucknow Super Giants in the previous season, was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.
He was then bought by DC for ₹14 crore.
Though the batter operated at number four on his DC debut, he opened the proceedings against CSK as the injured Faf du Plessis was unavailable.
It would be interesting to see where Rahul bats after du Plessis's return.
Stats
38th IPL fifty for Rahul
Rahul's 77 off 51 balls was laced with six fours and three sixes. This was his maiden 50-plus score in DC colors.
Across 134 IPL matches, the wicketkeeper-batter has raced to 4,775 runs. His average of 45.47 is the highest among batters with at least 1,500 runs.
Rahul also owns a strike rate of 135.07 alongside four hundreds and 38 fifties.
Information
Sixth fifty vs CSK
This was his sixth half-century against CSK as he has raced to 630 runs across 16 games against them at a brilliant average of 45. His highest score against them reads 98*.