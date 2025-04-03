LSG vs MI: Can Ravi Bishnoi stop Suryakumar Yadav?
What's the story
After claiming their maiden win, Mumbai Indians are aiming for the top four with a win against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
For the five-time champions, a lot depends on talisman Suryakumar Yadav, who has looked solid so far. His duel against Ravi Bishnoi will be fascinating.
Have a look at the stats.
Battle
SKY has fallen to Bishnoi thrice in IPL
With scores of 29, 48, and 27*, Suryakumar has been operating well for MI in IPL 2025. A big score is now due from his blade.
Against the Super Giants, one of his major hurdles will be leg-spinner Bishnoi.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bishnoi has dismissed SKY thrice in seven IPL innings, while the MI batter's strike-rate in this battle reads 121.87.
Spinners
SKY against wrist-spin in IPL
SKY has been at his destructive best in T20 cricket. However, his strike-rate against wrist-spinners plunges to 130.06 compared to 160.41 against pacers.
Suryakumar has amassed 636 runs from 77 IPL innings against wrist-spin. He has fallen to these bowlers as many as them 17 times.
SKY has slammed 14 sixes and 62 fours against wrist-spinners in the IPL.
Information
Suryakumar in middle overs
The SKY-Bishnoi battle is expected to transpire in middle overs, a phase where the latter excels as a spinner. Suryakumar owns a strike-rate of 140.10 in this phase and has fallen 72 times.
Numbers
Their overall numbers in IPL
SKY's 360-degree batting has helped him race to 3,698 runs in 153 IPL appearances at an average of 32.43.
He has an IPL career strike-rate of 142.99, including two tons and 24 half-centuries.
On the other hand, Bishnoi has compiled 66 wickets in 69 IPL appearances (ER: 8.01). With 42 scalps, the leggie has been LSG's highest wicket-taker in the IPL.