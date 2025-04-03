What's the story

After claiming their maiden win, Mumbai Indians are aiming for the top four with a win against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

For the five-time champions, a lot depends on talisman Suryakumar Yadav, who has looked solid so far. His duel against Ravi Bishnoi will be fascinating.

Have a look at the stats.