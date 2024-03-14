Next Article

What's the story The 17th Indian Premier League edition will be underway on March 22. Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener. Every season, the cash-rich league sees several Indian spinners make a mark, with pitches playing a crucial role. Notably, three of the top-five wicket-takers in IPL 2023 were spinners. Here are five Indian spinners who can shine in IPL 2024.

Kuldeep Yadav - Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav took just 10 wickets from 14 games at 36.10 in IPL 2023. However, the left-arm wrist-spinner's current form makes him a potential threat to any batter. Kuldeep scalped 19 wickets in the recently-concluded India-England Test series. The spinner was on fire as he regularly outfoxed the English batters. Kuldeep is once again expected to shine, albeit in a different format.

Ravi Bishnoi - Lucknow Super Giants

Youngster Ravi Bishnoi has overtaken Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's first-choice leg-spinner in T20I cricket. In just 24 T20Is, the former has accounted for 36 wickets at 19.52. Overall, Bishnoi owns 134 T20 wickets at 22.07. Bishnoi, who started his IPL journey with Punjab Kings, is now Lucknow Super Giants' lead spinner in the tournament. He could be the standout bowler this season.

Suyash Sharma - Kolkata Knight Riders

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was scouted by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the 2023 season. The KKR management gave him the opportunity to play in 11 matches. He returned with 10 wickets at 32.10 with an economy rate of 8.23. Moreover, Suyash has been on song in the domestic circuit. He bagged 18 wickets at 7.22 in the 2023/24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

R Sai Kishore - Gujarat Titans

Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was in sublime form in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy. He finished as the only bowler with over 50 wickets (53 scalps at 18.52). Sai Kishore, who was bought by Gujarat Titans, did not feature in IPL 2023. He took six wickets at 20.17 in his maiden season (2022). GT would want to utilize his current form.

Shams Mulani - Mumbai Indians

Another spinner who made headlines in the latest Ranji Trophy campaign was Mumbai's Shams Mulani. Besides playing crunch knocks, Mulani was effective with his left-arm spin. He took 35 wickets from just nine games at 24.62. Notably, Mumbai Indians (MI) picked Mulani in the IPL 2024 auction. If given an opportunity, the Mumbai spinner could go all out in his maiden season.