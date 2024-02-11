Akash plays for RCB in the IPL (Source: X/@IPL)

Akash Deep gets maiden Test call-up: Decoding his career stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:59 am Feb 11, 202408:59 am

What's the story Bengal pacer Akash Deep has earned a maiden Test call-up as he has been selected in India's squad for the final three Tests against England. BCCI confirmed the same on Saturday (February 10). Notably, Akash has replaced Avesh Khan, who was with the team for the first two Tests. Akash has been impressive in First-Class cricket. Here we decode his stats.

Profile

Who is Akash Deep?

Akash, a right-arm pacer, has been a regular for Bengal in domestic cricket. The pacer was brilliant for India A in the recently concluded three-match unofficial Test series against England Lions. The same seems to have impressed the selectors. He has played just one game for Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season so far.

Performance

Two four-fers against England Lions

Akash played two unofficial Tests against England Lions in which he returned with 11 scalps at 18.72. After missing the opener, he claimed 4/46 & 2/57 in the second game in Ahmedabad. The 27-year-old returned with 4/56 & 1/47 in the third match at the same venue. The fast bowler also took a couple of wickets in the tour game against England Lions.

Stats

A look at his FC stats

The year 2019 marked Akash's debut in First-Class, List A, and T20 cricket. In red-ball cricket, he has raced to 103 wickets in 29 games at 23.18. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls with 6/60 being his best figures. He also owns seven four-fers in the format. With 41 scalps at 20.90, Akash was Bengal's highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy.

IPL

Stint with RCB

Akash earned his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) call-up in 2021 as he replaced the injured Washington Sundar in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp. Though he did not get any game that season, RCB picked him at his base price of Rs. 20 lakh in the 2022 mega auction. Having played seven IPL games so far, Akash owns six wickets (ER: 11.08).

Stats

Here are his List A and T20 numbers

He has so far returned with 42 scalps in 28 List A matches (ER: 4.82). The pacer claimed 10 wickets at a sensational economy of 3.05 in last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy. Meanwhile, he has accounted for 48 wickets at an average of 22.81 in 41 T20s (ER: 7.52). He snapped nine wickets at 24.33 in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.