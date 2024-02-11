Bayer Leverkusen maintained their unbeaten run in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season (Photo credit: X/@bayer04fussball)

Bayer Leverkusen maintain unbeaten run in Bundesliga, beat Bayern: Stats

What's the story Bayer Leverkusen maintained their unbeaten run in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season after blanking Bayern Munich 3-0 on matchday 21. Leverkusen enjoyed a convincing victory to open up a five-point gap over the German top-flight champions. Josep Stanicic, Alex Grimaldo, and Jeremie Frimpong scored for Leverkusen, who claimed their 17th win this season. Leverkusen have claimed a big advantage over Bayern in the title race.

An unwanted first-half record for Bayern

Leverkusen reduced Bayern Munich to just three shots in the first half. As per Opta, this is their lowest total in the opening 45 minutes of a Bundesliga game this season.

Match stats and points table

Leverkusen enjoyed themselves, managing 14 shots out of which 8 were on target. Bayern managed just one shot on target from nine attempts. Bayern had more ball possession (61%) and an 88% pass accuracy. Leverkusen sit gladly atop the table with 55 points from 23 matches (W17 D4). Xavi Alonso's men have scored 55 goals. Bayern suffered their 3rd defeat this season.

Leverkusen are unbeaten this season in all competitions

Leverkusen are unbeaten for the 31st competitive match in a row (W27 D4). Leverkusen are just one game short of the record for a Bundesliga club. Bayern remained undefeated in 32 consecutive competitive matches under Hansi Flick from 2019 to 2020. In these 31 games, Leverkusen have claimed 27 wins (D4). Notably, Leverkusen have scored 93 goals and have conceded 18 (15 clean sheets).

How did the match pan out?

Stanisic, who is on loan from Bayern to Leverkusen, fired the hosts upfront in the 18th minute. In the 50th minute, Grimaldo scored after a neat exchange with Nathan Tellae. In the 95th minute, Leverkusen scored their third as Frimfong curled his effort to help his side dominate the show. Bayern were outplayed here and will need a response to stop Leverkusen.