Serie A leaders Inter brush aside AS Roma 4-2: Stats

What's the story Inter Milan defeated AS Roma 4-2 on matchday 24 of the 2023-24 Serie A. Francesco Acerbi opened the scoring for Inter before Gianluca Mancini equalized for Roma. The hosts went ahead via Stephan El Shaarawy's strike. However, Marcus Thuram brought it back to level terms before an own goal from Angelino and a late strike from Alessandro Bastoni saw Inter earn all three points.

A few records from the Serie A clash

As per Opta, Inter have now scored in 19 of their last 20 Serie A appearances against Roma. Their only exception was a 0-0 draw in December 2019. The Nerrazurri have conceded two goals in the first half of a Serie A game for the first time in 645 days. The previous time this happened was on May 6, 2022 against Empoli.

Francesco Acerbi scores on his 36th birthday

Inter Milan defender Acerbi scored the opening goal of the match. As per Opta, Acerbi became the 13th player to score a goal in Serie A for Inter on their birthday. Notably, he is the oldest player among such footballers. The defender has netted two goals in 77 appearances for Inter across competitions. Acerbi has scored 23 goals in 372 Serie A appearances.

Thuram continues to impress for Inter Milan

Thuram scored his ninth league goal from his 23rd match of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign. He has also provided seven assists this season. Overall, he has netted 11 goals in 32 appearances for Inter across all competitions this season. The Frenchman has been on fire for the Nerazzurri since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of the season.

Inter Milan registered this unique Serie A feat

With this win, Inter have registered 10 victories from 12 away matches in the 2023-24 Serie A season. As per Opta, this is the fourth time that a team has managed to earn at least 32 points in the opening 12 away games in a single Serie A campaign. Inter Milan achieved it in 2006-07 (32), Napoli 2017-18 (34) and Juventus 2018-19 (34).

Lorenzo Pellegrini is on fire under coach De Rossi

Lorenzo Pellegrini provided two assists against Inter. He has now been involved in six goals in his four Serie A appearances under coach Daniele De Rossi. He has scored three goals and three assists under De Rossi's tutelage. No other midfielder has done better in the first four matches played under a single coach over the last 20 seasons in Serie A.

Here's the match summary

Inter scored the opener via Acerbia from a corner delivered by Federico Dimarco in the 17th minute. Minutes later, Roma netted the equalizer through Mancini. Right before half-time, El Shaarawy made it 2-1 for Roma. In the second half, Thuram leveled the scoreline again for the visitors before Angelino netted an own goal. Nicolo Barella struck the post before Bastoni scored a late goal.

Inter are firmly on top of 2023-24 Serie A

Inter registered their seventh straight win in the 2023-24 season across all competitions. This is their 19th victory in Serie A this season while suffering a solitary defeat and registering three draws. They lead Serie A with 60 points, seven more than second-placed Juventus (53). Meanwhile, Roma suffered their eighth league defeat this season and are in fifth spot with 38 points.