Liverpool went on to beat Burnley 3-1 on matchday 24 of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool go 19 games unbeaten at Anfield this season: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:21 pm Feb 10, 202411:21 pm

What's the story Liverpool went on to beat Burnley 3-1 on matchday 24 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday at Anfield. Notably, the Reds are yet to be beaten this season in all competitions at Anfield. Liverpool have played 19 matches at home this season, claiming 17 wins and two draws. Only Manchester United and Arsenal have drawn here (both Premier League). Here's more.

Next Article

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Liverpool clocked 25 shots out of which 10 of them were on target. Burnley had nine shots with four of them on target. Liverpool also dominated possession managing 71% and a pass accuracy of 86% as well. In terms of the points table, Liverpool are back atop with 54 points from 24 matches (W16 D6 L2). Burnley are 19th, suffering their 17th defeat.