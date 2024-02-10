Brennan Johnson scored the winner for Tottenham against Brighton (Photo credit: X/premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham pip Brighton 2-1: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:26 pm Feb 10, 202411:26 pm

What's the story Tottenham came from behind to defeat Brighton 2-1 on matchday 24 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday. Pascal Gross opened the scoring for Brighton from the spot in the first half before Pape Matar Sarr netted the equalizer. Brennan Johnson scored the winner for Spurs in the dying moments. This was Tottenham's 14th win in the ongoing Premier League. Here's more.

Next Article

Information

Tottenham have registered this unwanted Premier League record

As per Squawka, Tottenham Hotspur have conceded the highest number of penalties in the 2023-24 Premier League (8) Brighton midfielder Gross was the latest player to score from the spot against the Lilly Whites.

Pascal Gross

30th Premier League goal for Gross

Gross scored the only goal for Brighton from the spot, which was his 30th strike in the Premier League. The German midfielder has slammed home four goals in 22 appearances in the 2023-24 Premier League. Overall, he has netted 30 goals and provided 43 assists in 214 appearances in the Premier League. Notably, this was his sixth Premier League goal from the penalty spot.

Sarr

Five-goal involvement for Sarr in the 2023-24 Premier League

Sarr has found his goal-scoring boots this season. This is his third goal in the 2023-24 Premier League games and all three of his league goals this season have come at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The midfielder has also mustered two assists this season and three in total in the PL. Overall, he has netted three goals for Spurs in 35 appearances across competitions.

Record

Tottenham scripted this unique Premier League record

As per Squawka, Tottenham are the only team to win 15-plus points from losing positions and lose 15-plus points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. Johnson's late goal in the third 90th-minute goal in the Premier League this season. No other team has scored more such goals this season. Manchester United have also scored three goals.

Summary

A look at the match summary

Danny Welbeck almost handed the lead to Brighton in the first minute. Later, Brighton received a penalty when Micky van de Ven tripped Welbeck in the box and Gross converted the penalty to hand Brighton the lead. Kaora Mitoma forced a brilliant save from Guglielmo Vicario. In the second half, Sarr netted the equalizer for Spurs before Johnson scored a late winner.

Standings

Tottenham move into fourth spot in the PL standings

Tottenham registered their 14th win of the 2023-24 Premier League and moved into fourth spot in the points table. Spurs have amassed 47 points from 24 matches in the ongoing league. They have suffered five defeats this season. Meanwhile, Brighton have suffered their seventh defeat of the ongoing Premier League campaign. The Seagulls are in eighth spot, registering 35 points.

Information

A unique record for the Seagulls

Brighton have scored three penalty goals against Tottenham this season. This is the eighth time a team has scored three penalties against an opponent in a single Premier League campaign. Spurs are the first side to be on the receiving end more than once.

Information

Son Heung-Min clocks his 58th Premier League assist

Son Heung-Min assisted Johnson in the 96th minute for the winner. He has now raced to 58 Premier League assists from 289 appearances, including six this season. Son has 18 goals involvement in the league this season (G12).